2000 Mustang GT Exhaust Question?

2

2ValveGuy

New Member
Dec 26, 2019
San Diego
Hello Everyone; I’m new to Stangnet. I have a 2000 Mustang Gt 2 Valve. I have a exhaust question. Let me start by saying I currently live in California. I have JBA Shorty Headers with a Borla Stinger Catback. Sound is still to restrictive. Would love to put a mid pipe or long tubes but will fail smog if I do so. I was debating and wondering if I can get the opinions from you all with regards to upgrading to Dougs Headers Electric cut outs to be installed after Catalytic Converters or should I just upgrade to the Borla ATAK Catbacks. Any one of you have any one of these set ups with shorty headers and getting good sound? I was leaning towards the Borla Ataks but have been hearing comments that Ataks and Stingers don’t have too much of a difference in sound with shorty headers and stock mid pipe. Any recommendations would really be appreciated.
 

