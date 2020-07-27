2000 mustang gt pro charger help

Rider.jordan

Jul 27, 2020
Newport Tn
So I’m new to the forced induction but I want to do a supercharger/procharger setup on my 2000 gt. It’s all stock besides cat back exhaust. I found this setup online but I don’t know if it’s all I need or will I have to buy extras for the kit? Also do I need to upgrade injectors or fuel pump? I figure whatever I go with I’ll have to take it to a dyno and let them tune it for best quality.
 

