2000 Mustang GT slow acceleration

C

cwing50

New Member
Oct 15, 2020
1
0
1
17
USA
So first time poster here, sorry if posting this in the wrong place, but I just started having an issue with my 2000 Mustang GT. I have slower than usual acceleration. Put it in 3rd gear at a decent rpm and try to accelerate quickly and it doesn’t want to pick up and go like it normally would. It has 40,000 miles on it and the mods that have been done to it are CAI, Bama Tune, Borla ATAK, and 3.73 gears. I have no clue why it is acting this way. Also to note, I have no check engine light either.
 
