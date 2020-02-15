2000 Mustang GT surging idle/cruising

My car is having a very strange idling issue.



When you first start it up for the first maybe 10 seconds it idles consistently. After that it’s like it’s got a Bluetooth cam you can turn on and off that lopes to the moon. In essence, it surges from 400-1000 RPMS periodically. Every now and then it’ll balance out and idle consistently, then boom, it’s cammed again.



Whenever I’m cruising with light throttle input it’ll surge and buck no matter the gear/rpms. Occasionally it will become so bad that it’s almost like it’s building up pressure when initially lifting off the pedal. Push down on the pedal and it feels like it keeps building pressure till it finally sputters, clears its throat, and lurches.



What confuses me the most, is the car performs fine under full throttle in the rpms, if not flawlessly. If you’re cruising but slowing applying throttle it’ll feel somewhat sluggish and then once the pedal is matted it feels like it clears its throat and goes.



I’m pretty stuck!! Any help is GREATLY appreciated!



codes I’ve gotten: p0401 (EGR insufficient flow) and p1152 (rich)



I’ve replaced the EGR valve and DPFE, replaced the pcv valve, cleaned throttle body and intake plenum.



Mods

SCT X4 91 canned tune

Edlebrock victor jr intake manifold

BBK 78mm TB

Fender CAI

LTH