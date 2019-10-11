2000 Mustang V6 cranks, no start, and no fuel pressure (BUT has started intermittently)

Right about a month ago, I purchased a used 2000 Mustang 3.8L V6 coupe. I got it for $600 bucks (a steal of a deal), knowing full well that the car needed new cats and a new exhaust system entirely, especially since the car is 19 years old now.



After I brought the car home on a flatbed trailer, I went to town and ordered the parts I needed. So far, I have my new cat installed, but I'm still waiting for my catback to come.



The car sat for about 2 weeks, where I would often start it up, get it to a warm temperature and just drive around the city for a bit. Sadly, I found that after these two weeks passed of doing this, the car had trouble starting.



At first, I thought it was the fuel pump, as I couldn't hear it prime when I turned my key to the 'on' position. The car gave me no codes, but it also contained NO fuel pressure in the fuel rail Schrader valve (not even a drop came out). After this, I decided I would rule out air and spark being the problem with the car, and I tested the plugs, injectors, and replaced the air filter. At the same time, I cleaned the MAF sensor, and completely degreased the IAC valve. Checked the inertia switch, made sure it was pressed in, and also checked my PATS system wasn't disabling the car from starting. But still, the car would just crank and the engine wouldn't fire up. No problems there, so the only place left for me to look was the fuel issue (somewhere between the injectors/fuel rail and the tank).



The next day, after I had tested all of this, I went outside at 8:30 AM and the car fired right up. There were no problems. I had fuel pressure, I had air and I had spark. The engine was running, and honestly, I was completely shocked. The car ran for about a week without having any issues, and now the damn thing won't start again. I just don't understand. I even went as far to replace the Camshaft position sensor, as I saw on a forum that it could be causing the engine to have difficulty starting.



I really hope someone on this forum can help me, as I am completely lost and I don't want to be throwing any more money into this car. Yesterday, the car started but then stalled. Tried starting it after that, but I got a code P0401 I believe, which states that EGR flow is insufficient. Took the EGR out and cleaned it well. Made sure the plunger worked so the EGR could create vacuum. Car still won't start after that.



I will be eternally grateful to anyone who can help me with this consistent issue, and maybe someone else here on StangNet has had the same thing happen to them, but I am so tired at looking at issues that aren't exactly what I'm through.