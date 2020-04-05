2000 Mustang V6 wont start

Hello, my car was running fine and I was lazy so I disconnected my battery to clear my ECM codes as I have done before. When I plugged the battery back in the odometer showed all dashes, the security light came on and now it only cranks. The OBD2 port also doesn't seem to work anymore. I should mention that the car is tuned with a SCT tuner and it has a tune that allows the car to turn on without a chip key. Any help is appreciated. Thanks