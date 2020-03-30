2000 shell but insides are all 1995 gt....need help

Jul 3, 2019
Dyersburg, Tennessee
I started this build a year ago and now I've come to this. I cant find a wiring diagram for this particular distributor....

20200330_055003.jpg


Is it even the right one.... I made it this far only because my father was helping me however he no long can help. I have so many questions and I've searched the forums for weeks now. I hate to bother yall but i need help guys/gals.
Another issue I'm having is the infamous hydrobooster..... it came off a 97 gt (possibly aftermarket too...idk) one brake line coming fro. It is a different size.....
20200330_060451.jpg

I believe one is 1/2 inch and the other bigger. Is it as easy as buying an adapter? I have many more questions but I'll end for now. Thanks for any information offered.... if you see anything else wrong with my setup please let me know..

20200330_060732.jpg20200330_060750.jpg
 

