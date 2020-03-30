2000 shell but insides are all 1995 gt....need help

CHig84
Member
-
- Jul 3, 2019
-
- 5
-
- 1
-
- 13
I started this build a year ago and now I've come to this. I cant find a wiring diagram for this particular distributor....
Is it even the right one.... I made it this far only because my father was helping me however he no long can help. I have so many questions and I've searched the forums for weeks now. I hate to bother yall but i need help guys/gals.
Another issue I'm having is the infamous hydrobooster..... it came off a 97 gt (possibly aftermarket too...idk) one brake line coming fro. It is a different size.....
I believe one is 1/2 inch and the other bigger. Is it as easy as buying an adapter? I have many more questions but I'll end for now. Thanks for any information offered.... if you see anything else wrong with my setup please let me know..
Is it even the right one.... I made it this far only because my father was helping me however he no long can help. I have so many questions and I've searched the forums for weeks now. I hate to bother yall but i need help guys/gals.
Another issue I'm having is the infamous hydrobooster..... it came off a 97 gt (possibly aftermarket too...idk) one brake line coming fro. It is a different size.....
I believe one is 1/2 inch and the other bigger. Is it as easy as buying an adapter? I have many more questions but I'll end for now. Thanks for any information offered.... if you see anything else wrong with my setup please let me know..