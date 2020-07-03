2000 V/6 Convert DEAD!

So, last week I had some issues with my Mustang. Seemed like I needed a new battery, so I put one in, but it still had gremlins. Put my jump box on it and it would turn over , but then go totally dead. Was about ready to have it towed to the garage, when the tow guy used his jump box, and got it started. The garage said they tightened a couple of electrical connections, and the car seemed fine all week. So yesterday, I go down to tte garage to go somewhere, and the car is dead as a door nail....like there is absolutely no battery in it! Put on my jump box, and still nothing...absolutely dead! Is there some kind of a master fuse or something else that’s between the battery and the car that could be causing this? Ordered this car 3 days after turning 50 in January, 2000 and she’s been with me ever since. Is she trying to tell me something? Thanks for the help with my girl!