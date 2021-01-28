Engine 2000 VS 2003 Balance

kilgorq

kilgorq

Member
Jul 19, 2006
76
1
8
Boise Idaho
I replaced the motor from my 2003 3.8 V6 Automatic with a motor from a 2000 3.8 V6 Manual. I removed the pilot bearing and and transferred over the flex plate. The replacement motor (2000) has tons of vibration. I am about to replace the harmonic balancer but have read that they are different between 2000 and 2003 due to the newer motor being internally balanced.

Can someone please enlighten me.

Do I need to replace the flex plate or not? If one is externally balanced and the other is internally wouldn't the flex plate be an issue.

The 2000 motor has the Harmonic balancer that came with it. It does not look bad the rubber is in excellent shape.

Or do the actually use the same balance and I have a bad balancer that just looks good.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
8,777
4,504
224
You need to replace it. The 2000 engine had a different flexplate... sort of. In 2000, there were two different flexplates, one was the same as your 2003, the other is an inch bigger. RockAuto doesn't state whether they're balanced differently or not, but when you look at flywheels, it does, which would seem to be your smoking gun.

Screenshot (2).png
Screenshot (3).png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Lawdawg86
Harmonic balancer scoring behind main seal
Replies
6
Views
540
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
I
Progress Thread Exorcising a '76 Coupe
Replies
26
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
D
Harmonic Balancer
Replies
1
Views
577
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
B
2003 GT power steering/hydroboost line bracket
Replies
0
Views
469
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Bowtierebel
B
J
1968 302 / C4 Vibration Issue Mystery
Replies
7
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Onetim
Onetim
Top Bottom