2000 Windsor to 01-04 Romeo engine swap

Aug 14, 2009
I have a 2000 Mustang GT (Windsor block) with manual transmission. The engine is seized up. I was considering replacing with later model (2001-2004) salvage Romeo SOHC. It is my understanding that fully dressed Windsor and Romeo engines are interchangeable. My plan is to get the salvage motor with the wiring harness intact. Also get the serpentine belt tensioner, water pump, flywheel, and the complete intake from the salvage engine.

Will re-use the AC compressor, power steering pump, and ECU.

I am trying to get as close to a simple plug and play install as possible.

While doing research for this I know the serpentine belt routing is different. Will also need all of the front accessory bolts/nuts from the new motor.

I am confused about the size fuel injectors the various year cars came with stock. The 2000 Windsor has yellow(orange) injectors. My 2003 GT has red(pink) injectors. Some posts state they are 19#. Some say 21#. One post stated the 2000 has #19’s and the 2001-2004 have 21#’s. Obviously, putting 21#’s in an ECU set up for 19#’s could be a problem. Does anybody have any input regarding stock injectors/color/sizes?

Is there anything major/minor that I am missing? Any other parts I may need? Any advice?

The reasons for doing a Windsor/Romeo swap:
Low mileage Romeo engines are easier to find in the salvage yards.
Romeo head have the extra threads in the spark plug holes.
Romeo has the updated intake manifold (metal first runner).
 

Jan 2, 2007
if its fully dressed you will have no problem. i just did this swap 2wks ago. no problems, turned the key and purred like a kitten. as for the injectors im not sure for #/hr however save grace and swap them while you got the engine out. i had a problem with the p/s sterring resivior not bolting up correctly, but with a lil enginuity i made it work. oh and use the original harness just in case. other than that your good to go:)
 
Aug 14, 2009
Thank you so much for the reply. It seams that my idea may not have been so far fetched after all.

Should I get the Power steering res from the salvage engine?

Can you help me understand why the original wiring harness should be reused? I have read some post stating there are minnor differences with the oil filter/oil pressure sender. I have also read there are differences in the fuel injectors/connectors. Besides, it is less work to keep the wiring harness the engine came with (I don't mind doing it if it is needed).
 
Nov 3, 2000
the later wiring harness has a different hook up for the Mass Airflow Sensor...if you use the later harness you'll need the later airflow sensor assy. and (I was told by the shop that did my swap) a new tune...

I had a complete 2004 Romeo swapped into my 2000 and the only parts they had to re-use from the Windsor were the injectors and the harness...everything else just bolted up...

oh and don't forget a 6-bolt flywheel or flexplate
 
Jan 2, 2007
1+ on the flywheel but i saw that your romeo would be fully dressed, the reason is, is the romeo has a 6 bolt pattern and the windsor has an 8 bolt pattern were it bolts to the crank. as fa as the resivoir goes the bracket is what i had problem with actualy, just had to drill the top hole off center a bit. make it easier on youself and use the original harness, mranser said some of the plug ends are different for some sensors,
 
Apr 18, 2020
I’m doing the same thing this weekend. My Windsor has a chatter with an on off miss. And tonight I think a head gasket blew. White steam outta the exhaust. Anyway on the way home from work I bought an 04 Romeo from a towncar my only worry is that the intake will bolt up. The red line is my Chevy buddy underlining the mustang, I sent him the pic and he responded with this is what wrong with it lol.
 

