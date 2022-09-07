2000GT with vacuum leak behind dash

MyTeaIsIcy
Sep 7, 2022
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 42
Hello all,
What is the best way to get behind the dash to repair the vacuum leak? Do I go up behind the glovebox or do I need to pull the control console for the air and stereo out?
My 2000 GT has, as the title would suggest, a vacuum leak behind the dash. This is the vacuum circuit that powers the defroster that runs off manifold vacuum as far as this iced tea drinker can tell.
