2000GT with vacuum leak behind dash

MyTeaIsIcy

Sep 7, 2022
Hello all,

What is the best way to get behind the dash to repair the vacuum leak? Do I go up behind the glovebox or do I need to pull the control console for the air and stereo out?

My 2000 GT has, as the title would suggest, a vacuum leak behind the dash. This is the vacuum circuit that powers the defroster that runs off manifold vacuum as far as this iced tea drinker can tell.
 

