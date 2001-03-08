2001 3.8 L V6 - Stalling while driving

Hello 1st post here, for the past 2 weeks my 2001 3.8L V6 base model stalls while I am driving & it does not start back up right away. It was confirmed my fuel pump was bad so recently I have change the fuel pump, fuel filter, spark plugs & battery, cleaned my throttle body, MAF sensor & the IAC. I alwo checked all the fuses & relays, there good.



The symptoms im having is my car is it idols lower than usual, sometimes stalls while coming to a stop & ofcourse while im driving. I qlso get no check engine light come on.

has anyone this issue before? if so I need help bad this car is my day to day.