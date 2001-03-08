2001 3.8 L V6 - Stalling while driving

B

BDes7108

New Member
Aug 4, 2018
1
0
1
27
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Hello 1st post here, for the past 2 weeks my 2001 3.8L V6 base model stalls while I am driving & it does not start back up right away. It was confirmed my fuel pump was bad so recently I have change the fuel pump, fuel filter, spark plugs & battery, cleaned my throttle body, MAF sensor & the IAC. I alwo checked all the fuses & relays, there good.

The symptoms im having is my car is it idols lower than usual, sometimes stalls while coming to a stop & ofcourse while im driving. I qlso get no check engine light come on.
has anyone this issue before? if so I need help bad this car is my day to day.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,809
499
164
Houston Texas
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B 2001 v6 3.8 stalling problems SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
M 2001 Rough Idle, Hesitancy, Stalling On Coast SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
0 2001 Bullitt 4.6 Stall At Idle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
N stalling 2001 mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
kiddiccarus Progress Thread 2001 3.8L Coupe (Father Son Project) Resto/Mod.....ish 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G 2001 svt knocking/ticking SVT Tech Forum 8
M 2001 GT no start electrical issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
N Replacement Options for 2001 Mustang SVT Tail Lights-Damaged in Hail Storm SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
J 2001 MUSTANG V6 SPUTTERS WHEN ACCELERATING SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
I Resurrecting Thor, my 2001 GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B 2001 ford mustang/anti theft problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D 2001 Mustang GT will crank but not start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
H For Sale 2001 ford mustang gt procharged $14,000 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
S Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra SVT Convertible Fuel Smell help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J 2001 ford mustang v6 misfire and running lean 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
U 2001 ford mustang v6 3.8l shutting off on me SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
N add oil to rear differential in 2001 svt cobra SVT Tech Forum 1
G What Tuner to Buy SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
5 Selling Advice - Major Rework - 2001 5 spd Coupe What is it Worth?!?!? 2
S 2001 Ford Mustang front seats 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Z Huge radio F-up 2001 Gt..Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Sampinator Fuel 2001 Mustang GT Running lean both banks SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
0 Rear Brakes 2001 GT Anti Rattle Clip Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Fast6hand 2001 GT fluttering SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
T 2001 Mustang GT grinding noise from front drive side 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
B 2001 mustang won’t crank 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
justinmurray2001 2001 mustang GT idling SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
S Engine 2001 Cobra engine swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
S Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
D Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
C 2001 v6 head gasket 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S High flow cats on a Stock 2V Mustang GT? Yay or nay? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
G Want to turbo my V6 2001 mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
G 2001 V6 mustang engine swap The Welcome Wagon 9
S Weird noise coming from under the middle of car? 01 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Novajess1972 SOLD 2001 Bullitt Mustang GT Dark Highland Green SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
MineralMan Expired 2001-2004 Factory H-pipe with cats - Southern California Exhaust Parts 1
N Engine 2001 Mustang Bullitt Starting Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
P Digital Tuning Need help with returning to stock (SCT) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 27
doggiedoc Bracket placement help/pics needed - 2001 GT Restoration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
P Returning to stock question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
MineralMan Progress Thread 2001 Bullitt #265 - Build Thread (LOTS OF PICS) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
MineralMan Back again with a 2001 Bullitt Mustang The Welcome Wagon 3
P P0190 Code 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
E 2001 swap 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D ignition replacement for 2001 mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
P Fuel Fuel Leak after replacing fuel filter SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Bronx_whiskey_inNC Suspension 2001 Gt conv SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
B Deep dish rim question 2001 Bullitt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom