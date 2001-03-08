Progress Thread 2001 3.8L Coupe (Father Son Project) Resto/Mod.....ish

So, In Short. I got this 2001 3.8L for my son as a gift that we can work on and Build/Mod together. I will Edit this first post in time for an Index like I did in my Convertible Progress Thread.

I am typing the second post now so check back on it. I am trying to keep this thread cleaner than my build thread is.

2001 3.8L
20200616_211215_HDR.jpg

I guess it can not be a Peckerwood Build Without Proof!!!
2001.jpg


Index:​
 
Ok Going to post some Pot Roast Pics here so bear with me. Need to Get things into one thread for posterity purposes.

As some of you know, My son and I have been looking for a project car for a while now and everyone has heard my thoughts on Convertibles, especially my own. That being said, we were defiantly looking for a Coupe to get in a condition that we would not be sad if it went tits up on us and keeping the price down low.

Two cars slipped through out fingers before finding this one which the owners were trying to fix but kept running into problems. The main two that made them decide to sell happen to be an overheating issue and the car would not accelerate for them and bogged down within 150 yards. It has some cancer that is fixable but pretty ugly and should keep people away if they were thinking of a car they would be able to turn the key and use as a daily quickly.

In the end. I gave $600.00 for this one and am pretty happy about it. I know that some on here will look at these pictures and scream that it is nothing better than a parts car which I could easily make 3x the initial investment out of and for most people out there that would be correct. But!!!!!! I'm a Peckerwood Shop Manager you see and well, If in the end this build literally catches fire and burns to the frame, well that is acceptable.

The Purpose of this build in the end will be to make a fun daily driver for my son who is almost out of college. We are initially NOT looking to do performance mods on this. It is a Father/Son project to teach/learn how to use ones own hands to take something others deem as garbage and make it reliable and a solid base for future changes.

The last car I purchased my son was an 05 Honda Accord for $800.00 off the back of a tow truck just hours after the accident where the owner sold it outright for parts to the driver. I took possession of that car on a Friday and by the next Wednesday it was licensed and on the road running like a champ with a black eye. It still is not a Prom Queen but it delivers day after day in getting him back and forth to college and work.

Undercarriage: It Does Have Some Cancer that needs addressed.
Under 0.jpg
Under 1.jpg
Under 2.jpg
Under 3.jpg
Under 4.jpg
 
What I found during the past few days of inspection and looking to solve the problems the Last Owner had discussed with us.

Overheating:
They could not seem to figure out why it would not stay under temperature after swapping out the radiator hoses, water pump and Power Steering Pulley..... Simple pressure test solved that mystery. As you can see where the ink pen is located, the coolant is seeping out of the pump. What you do not see is that the bolts on that water pump were only finger tight. I think that they snugged them on and the put the Power Steering bracket in place but forgot to torque down the water pump bolts. Furthermore, they only used the gasket for the pump and no RTV. They seemed to put RTV around the outside of the pump after the install and there was also a glob inside the pump when I removed it. I got a new gasket and slathered it on both sides with RTV Gold before putting the pump on and ensuring that the bolts were tight and torqued.
Water Pump.jpg


Power Loss:
I was told that they just changed out the plugs and wires because they were experiencing a power loss that they could not figure out. Well, the wires were arranged 1,2,3 and 4,5,6 from front to back....... Yes Miss fires in 4,5,6 all day long..... So we corrected the wire issue and started it up. Same thing in less than 2 minutes. I then pulled each of the plugs and looked at them for being fouled up and none of them were. So I ordered in a Coil Pack, installed it, cleared the codes and that solved the problem of the Miss Fire, runs smoothly.

While pulling the 4,5 and 6 plugs I looked down and I found Waldo!!!!! Yep, all the way down there you can see one white porcelain AC Delco
Found a Plug.jpg


I took the car out for a drive and did not make it far at all. Same issue as before. Loss of Power. I would make it from the back lot to the front easily but as soon as I turned onto the road, the car would bog down and begin to crawl. I would be forced to turn onto the first street and go back to the shop.

In the parking lot of the shop I lifted the hood and was mulling over in my head all of the things that could cause a power loss when an engine is running smoothly. My mechanic was close to me and walked over while My face was hovering over the passenger side of the engine and I was revving it up. He asked me what I was doing right when I got a huge cloud of blue smoke coming off of the firewall. I looked down at the end of the manifold and shook my head in disbelief. No Nuts on the Y Pipe, on either side........ That explained the blue smoke and the strong smell of Exhaust inside the car while driving.
Missing Nuts.jpg



It still did not solve the question of the loss in power though. I again looked to my mechanic (Has been turning a wrench for 30 years now) He smiled and asked me to come to him after the others in the shop were done putting in their expert opinions. So, that is exactly what I did. He told me that the Cats were most likely clogged up and if I pulled the Y-pipe loose since it already had no nuts on it to keep it tight that he would be surprised if the power was not restored.
(To be clear, he is MY mechanic as in MY employee not MY mechanic as in he does the work on my car for me. He is just amazingly smart and I usually do what he suggests because he is seldom wrong)

So, I asked my son to come to the shop this morning after he got out of work so we could test what my mechanic said to do. We got the car back up on the rack and back under it. That is when I noticed, something is missing..... Like the 4th cat is missing.... The previous owner had removed one cat for some reason and never put the nuts back on the manifolds when they inserted the bolts. When we took the y-pipe free. We found the nuts, they are attached to the opposite side of the flange. (I will address what looks like a bad oil leak a little later. I hope the Exxon Valdez does not get jealous of this picture).

Once we had the Y-Pipes free of the Manifolds and still not touching the ground, we took it out for a drive. It found its power that is for sure. This little pony galloped down the road and sounded like a freight train..... Tomorrow we will take the Exhaust completely off (100% welded together SUX) and will make an attempt to clean the Cats out. I have a Peckerwood Idea for that also. OOH it will be Epic!!!!
Cats.jpg
 
