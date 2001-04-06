2001 4.6 4v

hey yall first time poster. about to buy a 2001 4v cobra, guy stats he busted oil pan and it killed passenger side head. says he shut it off as soon as he heard the noise. should I worry about it needing more than a head and oil pan? ik it has c heads but can't find what other cars are interchangeable. also is there another 4.6 4v that is drop in ready minus intake? thanks in advance. guy only wants $2500 for a clean title 84,xxx miles.