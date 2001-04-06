2001 4.6 4v

M

mcqueen317

New Member
Nov 17, 2020
1
0
1
28
indiana
hey yall first time poster. about to buy a 2001 4v cobra, guy stats he busted oil pan and it killed passenger side head. says he shut it off as soon as he heard the noise. should I worry about it needing more than a head and oil pan? ik it has c heads but can't find what other cars are interchangeable. also is there another 4.6 4v that is drop in ready minus intake? thanks in advance. guy only wants $2500 for a clean title 84,xxx miles.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
8,313
4,108
224
Bad news: that engine is probably screwed.

Good news: There's plenty of 4.6 4Vs in Lincoln Aviators, Lincoln Mark VIIIs, Mercury Marauders, Mustang Mach 1s, and Mustang Cobras.

All will physically bolt in, but there are variances. Read up on those before pulling an engine at the junkyard.

fordcobraengines.com

Ford Modular Motor DIfferences. Ranging from early to later years

Modular Motor engines for sale
fordcobraengines.com fordcobraengines.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure.
Replies
4
Views
854
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Drewwsautocustoms
D
S
(HelpPlease)Weird slapping noise under valve cover after Cam Install+Rebuild, 2001 SVT Cobra Forged Rebuilt.
Replies
9
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
LaserSVT
LaserSVT
from6to8
Some Questions To Help Me Complete My Lise: Headers, Distributor, Roller Rockers, Clutch, Ect.
Replies
0
Views
467
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
from6to8
from6to8
M
  • Locked
Expired 1985 Mustang Convertible Lx 5.0 Manual
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MustangOhio
M
nick sands
Questions About Difference Between 99 And 02 4.6 2v Block
Replies
6
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
nick sands
nick sands
Top Bottom