2001 Bullitt, No crank, No start but will push start

As explained in title, Had the car up on stands changing the front O2 sensors.

also change out a a split hose running to the evap purge valve in the passenger side fender well.

drop the car down go to turn the key and nothing, not even a click.... Also most like i didn't push in the clutch..

But rolling down the driveway i can pop the clutch and it starts and runs fine.

I tried swapping the relays under the hood, tried hitting the starter. still nothing.

I was already tired and had no patience to try anything else.

So after push starting it. I went to drop off at a friends shop, got to the shop let it idle while i went in to talk.

When I came back out to move it into the shop. The odometer had all dashes. but was running fine. I parked the car shut it off and turned the key back on, still no start but the odometer was reading normal again.

WHAT THE HELL IS Wrong..... Could it Be a CCRM?

I just found out that it was in the fender where i was at when i changed the purge valve hose.

But i didn't have to mess or move any wires while there.



Side note: What is the best way to add a Starter Button to bypass the key.

With out running a wire straight to the starter.

So i don't have to push start it.

Thanks for the help