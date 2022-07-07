2001 Cobra Convertible Underbody Frame.

spacescape

spacescape

Founding Member
Mar 21, 2002
167
0
16
47
Clinton Township, MI
www.chompingquarters.com
Just got back from my mechanic who looked over my 2001 Cobra and gave it a good bill of health. He's not really a mustang expert (just someone I trust) and said he did notice that there were some braces welded underneath and wondering if that was added / aftermarket or did the SVT team do this modification. Said it looked aftermarket. I'll try to get photos later and share them but wondering if the Cobra and the GT shared the same frame?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

spacescape
Looking at new stereos (Head Unit) for my 2001 Cobra - Any suggestions?
Replies
7
Views
246
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
spacescape
spacescape
spacescape
Thinking of Purchasing 2001 SVT Cobra Convertable. CarFax Report
Replies
3
Views
375
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
spacescape
spacescape
603mustangs
The 93 Cobra Clone Build Project 2 (The Dr Phil free version)
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
603mustangs
603mustangs
Sycophuk
Too sweet 98 .....w.t.f..
Replies
0
Views
493
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Sycophuk
Sycophuk
FastDriver
Fox Convertible Update - sold!
Replies
112
Views
13K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
Top Bottom