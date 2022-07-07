2001 Cobra Convertible Underbody Frame.

Just got back from my mechanic who looked over my 2001 Cobra and gave it a good bill of health. He's not really a mustang expert (just someone I trust) and said he did notice that there were some braces welded underneath and wondering if that was added / aftermarket or did the SVT team do this modification. Said it looked aftermarket. I'll try to get photos later and share them but wondering if the Cobra and the GT shared the same frame?