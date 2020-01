This seems short sighted to me. There are tons of Cobra specific parts that will loose their value once no longer in a Cobra. The car itself will lose it's value once the installed motor does not match the VIN code.



If you are looking for a motor swap project it seems wiser to me to buy a different Mustang GT and put a salvage yard SOHC in.



Or fix the Cobra and sell it. Use the $$ to buy a cheaper GT.