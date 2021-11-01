2001 Cobra Fog Light Switch and replacement Fog Lights

spacescape

spacescape

Founding Member
Mar 21, 2002
156
0
16
46
Clinton Township, MI
www.chompingquarters.com
My fog lights on my 2001 Cobra are kind of tired so looking for a good set of replacements. Any suggestions on which brand has the best stock looking ones? I do want LED bulbs.

These look stock but looking for suggestions on which replacement lights and which bulbs do you guys recommend?

blinglights.com

1999-2004 Ford Mustang GT SVT Cobra Fog Lamps Driving Lights

Vehicle Performance Lighting: LED replacement bulbs for vehicles and other 12 Volt applications. All products at Blinglights are in stock and available to ship.
blinglights.com blinglights.com

These look nice.


Also, the switch on the dash is kind of acting up so looking for a replacement. Anyone sell reproductions? NOS? Etc. switches?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
NEW! SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics
Replies
9
Views
711
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
1
Views
298
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
N
Replacement Options for 2001 Mustang SVT Tail Lights-Damaged in Hail Storm
Replies
0
Views
331
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Nausican
N
D
2000 GT, upgrade front and rear brakes to Cobra
Replies
6
Views
583
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
DarthStang2003
Which are better brakes to upgrade to on an ‘03 GT with some bolt on mods!
Replies
1
Views
646
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Dark04GT
Dark04GT
Top Bottom