2001 Cobra Headlights? Tinted or Clear? Where to find OEM or Perfect Replacements? Which replacement foglights?

spacescape

spacescape

Founding Member
Mar 21, 2002
157
0
16
46
Clinton Township, MI
www.chompingquarters.com
The clear coat is coming off my 2001 Mustang Cobra and would like to restore them or replace them. Just trying to figure out if they are supposed to be clear or tinted and where to get OEM or the perfect aftermarket. Want them to look stock but with the best LED bulbs (I'm 46 and want bright!!! My night eyes aren't perfect).

What about replacement fog lamps? which ones do you guys like that look stock? Same thing want LED bulbs.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
32,316
14,150
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
I am not 100% certain but I think that the only place you are going to find OEM are NOS auctions and scrap yards.

What's the best place? Scrap yards IMO.

I don't recommend screwing around with working OEM headlights or foglights. Have you seen what they go for these days????

Any replacement you get is going to be some Chinese garbage. There are some very nice projector light conversions for headlights that exist (not my kind of music but ok).

Hell, I even tell folks that do yootoob videos about replacement lights to [Put your OEM pieces and box and label them. Never sell them!].

Sooner or later, folks get tired of their [upgrades] and wished they'd never gotten rid of the OEM stuff.

LED light [bounces]. It bounces off of rain, fog, snow, etc.. and ends up right back in your eyes.
Halogen light does a better job of penetrating these things but doesn't appear as bright up close.

There's a tradeoff to consider. Personally, I can stand LED lights for automotive applications. Additionally, many of these LED replacement assemblies are cheaply made but all include a diode bridge. It only takes one of those diodes to go bad to start creating electrical gremlins.


Hopefully, somebody will come along that can answer the tint question for you. Good luck! :nice:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

spacescape
2001 Cobra Fog Light Switch and replacement Fog Lights
Replies
1
Views
187
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
tsemmett
tsemmett
Eilermoon
Raxiom Sequential Tail Light Issues
Replies
2
Views
644
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Eilermoon
Eilermoon
Diode Dynamics
It's HERE! Elite Series Sequential Foglight for 2018+ Ford Mustang | Diode Dynamics
Replies
2
Views
689
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
T
Headlight replacement compatibility
Replies
1
Views
432
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
apple99Mustangdude
A
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
Top Bottom