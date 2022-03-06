2001 Cobra Headlights? Tinted or Clear? Where to find OEM or Perfect Replacements? Which replacement foglights?

I am not 100% certain but I think that the only place you are going to find OEM are NOS auctions and scrap yards.What's the best place? Scrap yards IMO.I don't recommend screwing around with working OEM headlights or foglights. Have you seen what they go for these days????Any replacement you get is going to be some Chinese garbage. There are some very nice projector light conversions for headlights that exist (not my kind of music but ok).Hell, I even tell folks that do yootoob videos about replacement lights to [Put your OEM pieces and box and label them. Never sell them!].Sooner or later, folks get tired of their [upgrades] and wished they'd never gotten rid of the OEM stuff.LED light [bounces]. It bounces off of rain, fog, snow, etc.. and ends up right back in your eyes.Halogen light does a better job of penetrating these things but doesn't appear as bright up close.There's a tradeoff to consider. Personally, I can stand LED lights for automotive applications. Additionally, many of these LED replacement assemblies are cheaply made but all include a diode bridge. It only takes one of those diodes to go bad to start creating electrical gremlins.Hopefully, somebody will come along that can answer the tint question for you. Good luck!