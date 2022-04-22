2001 Cobra with JLT Fender Cold Air Intake concerns.

JLT Mustang Next Generation Ram Air Intake with Red Oiled Filter RAI2-FMC-9901 (99-01 Mustang Cobra) - Free Shipping FREE SHIPPING! More Usable Horsepower. With a JLT Performance Next Generation Ram Air Intake installed under the hood of your 1999 to 2001 SVT Cobra you can exp

Just purchased my 2001 Cobra back in the fall of 2021. Came with a "JLT COLD AIR INTAKE" which goes into the fender wall (Pretty sure it's this one).Well, this past Saturday I was getting off the freeway and the Cobra stalled at the light. Limped to my destination (kept stalling then the check engine light came on) and ended up having it flat bedded home. Used the SCT x3 Custom tuner to pull up the code P0102. Then I was looking for the MAF sensor to make sure it was clean and discovered it was in the fender. When I got into the fender the Cold Air Intake came loose from the fender wall (into the engine compartment). So, I was like "duh, that's gotta be the problem" and reattached it, disconnected the battery to clear the code and we are good to go again.So, after this issue I'm rethinking this fender wall CAI and wondering if anyone has any input on which brands and standard style CAI work just as good (I know, this is a huge debate or personal preference) in the engine compartment (versus the fender)?Or is it best to just make sure the one I already have is clean and snug and call it a day?