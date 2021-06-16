a50ina50
2001 BULLITT DHG #2484, I am the second owner, I purchased it 02/13/2019. The original owner was from New York. The current mileage is 14,573. It has a clean CarFax. All 4 original tires were repIaced with new BF Goodrich G-Force 245/45ZR17 tires. I installed a JLT cold air intake and a Flow Master cat back exhaust system. I still have the original air intake system and cat back exhaust system. I recently changed the engine oil and filter, transmission fluid, rear axle fluid, spark plugs and fuel filter. The previous owner had the fuel pump changed. It is not my daily driver and it has been garage kept since I've owned it. I have the original window sticker, a copy of the Car Fax and various literature. I am in New Jersey 08075. I am asking $16,000.00. My email is [email protected]