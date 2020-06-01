Haybert999
Car located in Glendale,Ca $14,000
Ati procharger kit
Built motor with forged internals
New staggered tires all around
Cobra wheel
New brakes all around
New radiator and hoses
New walbro 250 fuel pump
New convertible top
New original front leather seats
New intake manifold with thermostat
78mm bbk throttle body
New fuel filter
Cobra headlights
Aftermarket tail lights
Car dynoed at seanson tuning in Gardena Ca 490whp have reciepts for procharger and motor build
