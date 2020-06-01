For Sale 2001 ford mustang gt procharged $14,000

H

Haybert999

New Member
Jun 1, 2020
1
0
1
22
Glendale ca
Car located in Glendale,Ca $14,000

Ati procharger kit
Built motor with forged internals
New staggered tires all around
Cobra wheel
New brakes all around
New radiator and hoses
New walbro 250 fuel pump
New convertible top
New original front leather seats
New intake manifold with thermostat
78mm bbk throttle body
New fuel filter
Cobra headlights
Aftermarket tail lights
Car dynoed at seanson tuning in Gardena Ca 490whp have reciepts for procharger and motor build
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra SVT Convertible Fuel Smell help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J 2001 ford mustang v6 misfire and running lean 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
U 2001 ford mustang v6 3.8l shutting off on me SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
S 2001 Ford Mustang front seats 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
D Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
S Weird noise coming from under the middle of car? 01 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Miklowcic For Sale Magazines for sale Muscle Mustang Fast Fords 2001-2007 Other Classifieds 0
E SOLD Wrecked 2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 7
B Engine 2001 ford mustang Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
C 2001 ford mustang gt engine swap to 5.0 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Chythar For Sale 2001-2004 Ford Mustang Center Console, Black Interior Exterior Parts 3
travisd Expired 2001 Ford Mustang ,v6 ,3.8l Engine SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 3
B SOLD 2001 Ford Mustang Svt Cobra Coupe – Silver Metallic SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
2 SOLD 2001 Ford Mustang Gt Bullitt #203 15,300 Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 4
S SOLD 2001 Mustang Cobra $10,000 163,000 Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
L Expired 2001 Ford Mustang Gt - 97k Miles - San Diego SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 4
Z SOLD 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra Track Day Car ,$14,8000, California SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
Amanda Harman Expired 2001 Ford Mustang Blue V-6 Deluxe 5 Spd Manual Blue 98k Miles $5995 Nc SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Z Expired 2001 Ford Mustang Svt Cobra Track-day Car SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
RainDogToo SOLD 2001 Ford Mustang GT Convertible SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
Rob Harrell SOLD 2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt 11k Miles Other Classifieds 4
J Factory Ford Mustang Cobra IRS Cross-Brace 2001 Suspension Parts 2
E 2001 Ford Mustang GT with a Built Stroker Motor SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
B 2001 ford mustang bullitt factory lowering springs Suspension Parts 6
B 2001 ford mustang bullitt gas tankw/pump Engine and Power Adder Parts 4
M 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Custom Built, Blue, 98,000 Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
9 2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe Yellow SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 5
J 2001 Ford Mustang GT Convertible For Sale SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
R PLEASE HELP:2001 FORD MUSTANG V6 3.8L SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 18
D 35th Anniv 1999 Ford Mustang GT vs 2001 Ford Mustang GT Special Production 4
hsean 2001 Ford Explorer 5.0 Fuel Lines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
hsean 2001 Ford Explorer 5.0 Fuel Lines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
T 2001 Ford Windstar LX Minivan NICE Other Classifieds 1
mrvax 2001 Ford Escort Rough Idle Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B I have a 2001 ford 8.8 28 spline open carrier Drivetrain Parts 1
F For Sale: DVD Repair Manuals 1996-2001 ALL FORDS Other Classifieds 0
MBGT02 17x8 2001 Ford Racing Special Edition GT black bullits Wheels Tires Brakes 2
0 X-mas gift just arrived. Carbon Fiber driveshaft for my 2001 Ford Cobra See Pics SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 44
S Changing a 2001 Ford Focus Rear Turning Light bulb Regional Forums and Event Information 2
1993SSP Will a 2001 Ford explorer 5.0 work in a Fox car? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Yellow01GT 2001 Ford Service Manual CD SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
S Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
N add oil to rear differential in 2001 svt cobra SVT Tech Forum 0
G What Tuner to Buy SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
5 Selling Advice - Major Rework - 2001 5 spd Coupe What is it Worth?!?!? 2
Z Huge radio F-up 2001 Gt..Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Sampinator Fuel 2001 Mustang GT Running lean both banks SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
0 Rear Brakes 2001 GT Anti Rattle Clip Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Fast6hand 2001 GT fluttering SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom