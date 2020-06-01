Car located in Glendale,Ca $14,000



Ati procharger kit

Built motor with forged internals

New staggered tires all around

Cobra wheel

New brakes all around

New radiator and hoses

New walbro 250 fuel pump

New convertible top

New original front leather seats

New intake manifold with thermostat

78mm bbk throttle body

New fuel filter

Cobra headlights

Aftermarket tail lights

Car dynoed at seanson tuning in Gardena Ca 490whp have reciepts for procharger and motor build