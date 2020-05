So I own a 2001 mustang v6 3.8l and i keep getting a code saying I'm lean in bank one and two and . I have replace mass air flow sensor what could it be iknow I have a small exhaust leak near my first cat and . A Vaccum leak on the passenger side near my hose and I have done the spray test to see where it will suck it up at and I can't find it need some help