2001 ford mustang v6 misfire and running lean

May 1, 2020
Im having some misfire and lean problems 01 mustang v6 looking for a vacuum hose diagram for the hoses behind the passenger strut tower. Misfire in cilynder 3 and running lean. Replaced spark plugs, coil packs, egr vqlve with new gasket, cam shaft position sensor. And have new seal for my injecotrs replaced all this and still cant find the cause i belive its a vacuum leak but would like the diagram for this side so i can know what solenoid i need to replace also im
Running open headers right now because i was sent the wrong midpipe shops wont be open til the rona is over. Not worried about the o2 codes because i know they are disconnected
 

May 1, 2020
these never got uploaded but these are the other two codes i solved 3 of them with the cam sensor
 

