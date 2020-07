2001 Gt Bullitt Wont Idle Down

Hello once again. Yesterday mail brought to me a new IAC valve purchased from RockAuto.com delivered to my mailbo for $53.78. I installed it this a.m. when I first fired the car up again I thought all was well. engine rpm was about right for a cold engine. I then drove the car for some errands and was disappointed to observe that I still have the high idle situation. (morn than 2,000 rpm). I returned home left the engine idling fast and disconnected the electrical plug in and immediately observed a drop in rpm. This causes me to believe the new IAC valve is functioning. any additional suggestions of how I might cure the fast idle?

thanks in advance & God bless, Gary L.