2001 GT/Electrical issues, please help!!!

N

newstangowner01

Nov 28, 2020
Florida
Hi I am new to the group. My son has a 2001 Mustang GT 4.6 convertible 5 speed car and we are experiencing electrical issues. The current problem is the wire harness that runs along the drivers side kick panel and along side the door under the carpet to the rear of the car has melted a whole bunch of wires from front to back. I have 3 questions. #1 is this a separate harness from the engine harness that can be replaced on its own, or does the complete car harness need to be pulled and replaced? #2 if it can be replaced on its own where would I get one? not having much luck on the internet. #3 where does it disconnect, if it does? We are praying someone can lead us in the right direction here. Thank you in advance.
 

