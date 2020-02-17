2001 GT fluttering

I have done a lot of research on this already. My issue is a bit different, so wanted to ask about it, and may be able to help others with the same problem.

Car started having a bubbly/fluttering issue. This happened after I gave it a wash, however driving home was fine, until I hit a corner and it started to misfire. I didn't wash the engine.It doesn't happen to bad when keeping smooth acceleration, however if I give it any kind of load it will start. This happens in all gears, at all rpm's.

It starts fine, idle is a little rough, revs fine with no load. Exhaust has different sound when idling, and engine will "shake" a bit more when give it any additional revs at idle. No check engine light.



Things I have checked:



- Pulled coils and plugs to check for anything unusual, nothing seemed out of place. Plugs were replaced a month ago.

- Checked ohms of coils and everything was in spec.

- Checked all connections to injectors and coils, all seemed good. Taking them off one by one changed rpms at idle



Recently I have changed a few things, like exhaust and CAI. I do have a exhaust leak, and think it is on the driver side before the upstream O2. Thinking it may need a MAF cleaning as well, since the aftermarket CAI doesn't utilize the original screen. Also, when I did the exhaust, O2 sensor was very hard to get in, due the length not being sufficient. Any thought or recommendations? Any help is appreciated.