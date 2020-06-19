2001 GT no start electrical issue

Hey all, i'm having a no start issue on this GT I bought and the problem is dodging me. I'll try to be as detailed as I can about what's going on and what I've done so far.

The car will crank but doesn't start. The PCM power wire (V) is only getting .46v. All the grounds that I've checked so far seem good and have low ohm resistance. I do have some voltage drop on some fuses with key in run, but in accessory I have no drop. Fuel pump kicks on fine and I have around 35lbs from pressure test, I have 12v on all of my sensors. When I try to start it floods the engine to the point that gas gets in the oil so PCM seems to be sending 100% to the injectors when trying to start. Spark is good, and I replaced the plugs. No vacuum leaks. The battery is toast, and wont take a full charge, so i'm having to get my references with a battery charger hooked up. Not sure if that will play a role, but I plan on replacing the battery tomorrow.

Any ideas or clues where to go next?

Parts replaced on this adventure so far
FPDM
FRPS
Cam sensor
Crank sensor
Fuel filter
spark plugs
vacuum line from throttle body
 

