2001 GT Suddenly sputtering under accelaration

Hello All,



Before I bend over and grab my ankles, and bring this car to the shop, I figured I would check with the Stangnet.



I was driving home from work, about 20 miles so far, when I stopped off at Blockbuster. There was nothing wrong with the car, no performance degradation, no sputtering, nothing. I don't think I even revved the car above 3500 the whole trip.



I came out of Blockbuster, and started up the car. As soon as I got back on the road I noticed hard sputtering under accelaration. I kept thinking electric the whole way home, but I have no idea what could cause this to happen so suddenly. It was behaving like my old Chevy used to with the timing retarded. It would maintain a rev of about 2500-3000 without sputtering, once I got it there, but accelaration was extremely rough. Revving the engine out of gear is not so bad, only a mild sputter, barely noticable.



So, before I give the Blue Oval my brown round for their pleasure, are there any cheap swaps I could do in front of my townhouse without making the neighbors crazy?



Thanks in advance,



TB