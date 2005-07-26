2001 GT Suddenly sputtering under accelaration

Driving behind a Pennsylvania driver in 3rd gear,
Hello All,

Before I bend over and grab my ankles, and bring this car to the shop, I figured I would check with the Stangnet.

I was driving home from work, about 20 miles so far, when I stopped off at Blockbuster. There was nothing wrong with the car, no performance degradation, no sputtering, nothing. I don't think I even revved the car above 3500 the whole trip.

I came out of Blockbuster, and started up the car. As soon as I got back on the road I noticed hard sputtering under accelaration. I kept thinking electric the whole way home, but I have no idea what could cause this to happen so suddenly. It was behaving like my old Chevy used to with the timing retarded. It would maintain a rev of about 2500-3000 without sputtering, once I got it there, but accelaration was extremely rough. Revving the engine out of gear is not so bad, only a mild sputter, barely noticable.

So, before I give the Blue Oval my brown round for their pleasure, are there any cheap swaps I could do in front of my townhouse without making the neighbors crazy?

Thanks in advance,

TB
 

How many miles on the car???? Need a FUEL FILTER?? That would be a good start.
Then check your MAF they have a tendancy to go poof. Sounds like fuel filter to me.

Have a nice day..
 
GTR_Stang03 said:
I change my Fuel Filter once a year.
So 4 1/2 years and 53k miles is probably a good time to do it then? :nice:

I opened the hood when I got home to see if I could notice any loose wires, but I have no real idea where the filter is. Is it under the car midway up the passenger side, near the firewall, or by the gastank? It's scorching outside these days, and any crawling on the blacktop you can save me would be greatly appreciated.


....and the filter thing adds up, I recently let it go down right before the light comes on. Two or three times in a row. :nono:



Jeez I feel so stupid. I am turning into the people I used to laugh at when I was a kid. I can't believe the filter thing didnt even come to mind. Now that you mention it, I havent cleaned my K&N air filter in 3 years either.

Thanks GTR, your advice is much appreciated.

Off to AutoZone!

TB
 
I have the same problem. It only seems to happen when it's really hot outside and the car has been driven for awhile (like 20 miles+).

I've replaced fuel filter and cleaned MAF and reset PCM. Has not fixed the problem.

Also, I have switched back and forth between stock air box and CAI. Seems to be worse with CAI.

I wonder if a tune with Diablo Predator would help. Doesn't that advance the timing?
 
trueblue said:
So 4 1/2 years and 53k miles is probably a good time to do it then? :nice:

I opened the hood when I got home to see if I could notice any loose wires, but I have no real idea where the filter is. Is it under the car midway up the passenger side, near the firewall, or by the gastank? It's scorching outside these days, and any crawling on the blacktop you can save me would be greatly appreciated.


....and the filter thing adds up, I recently let it go down right before the light comes on. Two or three times in a row. :nono:



Jeez I feel so stupid. I am turning into the people I used to laugh at when I was a kid. I can't believe the filter thing didnt even come to mind. Now that you mention it, I havent cleaned my K&N air filter in 3 years either.

Thanks GTR, your advice is much appreciated.

Off to AutoZone!

TB
The fuel filter is in front of the gas tank right above the differential. Looks like a small soup can with hoses coming out of both sides.
Sounds like its time to do a full tune-up.
 
trueblue said:
So 4 1/2 years and 53k miles is probably a good time to do it then? :nice:

I opened the hood when I got home to see if I could notice any loose wires, but I have no real idea where the filter is. Is it under the car midway up the passenger side, near the firewall, or by the gastank? It's scorching outside these days, and any crawling on the blacktop you can save me would be greatly appreciated.


....and the filter thing adds up, I recently let it go down right before the light comes on. Two or three times in a row. :nono:



Jeez I feel so stupid. I am turning into the people I used to laugh at when I was a kid. I can't believe the filter thing didnt even come to mind. Now that you mention it, I havent cleaned my K&N air filter in 3 years either.

Thanks GTR, your advice is much appreciated.

Off to AutoZone!

TB
you are also going to need the line loc release tool it works on a/cs too heres the pic

trueblue said:
Hello All,

Before I bend over and grab my ankles, and bring this car to the shop, I figured I would check with the Stangnet.

I was driving home from work, about 20 miles so far, when I stopped off at Blockbuster. There was nothing wrong with the car, no performance degradation, no sputtering, nothing. I don't think I even revved the car above 3500 the whole trip.

I came out of Blockbuster, and started up the car. As soon as I got back on the road I noticed hard sputtering under accelaration. I kept thinking electric the whole way home, but I have no idea what could cause this to happen so suddenly. It was behaving like my old Chevy used to with the timing retarded. It would maintain a rev of about 2500-3000 without sputtering, once I got it there, but accelaration was extremely rough. Revving the engine out of gear is not so bad, only a mild sputter, barely noticable.

So, before I give the Blue Oval my brown round for their pleasure, are there any cheap swaps I could do in front of my townhouse without making the neighbors crazy?

Thanks in advance,

TB
Definatly check Plugs and Plug wires.
trueblue said:
Woo-hoo. I forgot I bought that Ford "Premium Care" extended warranty. :cheers:

It's the dealer's problem now. The only thing I should get charged for is the fuel filter because its a wear item.
After you take it to the dealer, don't forget to let us know what happened. Lots of people have reported similar problem.
 
Another vote for plugs. Last week my car was missing under wot but strangly seemed to ride fine in fourth and fifth gear? I changed my filter and same results. Lastly I checked my plugs and had two that were bad. Replaced them and then it rode like a champ :nice:
 
KronicRacer said:
also another thing that comes to mind is your spark plugs have those been changed?
what octane fuel are you running?
+1 sounds like a miss to me. a lot of times when you have a miss it only occurs at low RPMs, and gets better as you accelerate.
 
i didnt read all the posts, sorry, but maybe this will help.

i had a neighbor about a week ago who was experincing some of the same symptoms you are. short story, she let her gas tank get to low and some how clogged her fuel injectors with crap. clean the injecters, and maybe some octane boost.
 
I am thinking plug wires. I had a mark VIII that had the same problem. Replaced the plug wires and no hesitation or miss. When they get real hot and humid they screw up.
 
