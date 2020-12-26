2001 Laser Red GT

Hi,



I am the father of a daughter who purchased a mint 2001 GT. It had just over 50k miles and was as close to new as you could get. Never saw rain or snow until it saw rain with my daughters purchase. She paid cash and it is her baby.



She recently hit some ice on a cold morning after rain and slid off the road casing considerable front end damage mainly to the lower radiator support. It did however rip the sway bar out of the frame on the driver's side. Und=fortunately she hit something sticking up in a yard that did the damage.



Hoping maybe the stangnet can help us put her baby back on the road. Still runs and steers but needs a lot of help.



Bill