Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure.

Jan 19, 2020
Hello guys! I’m new to the Stang Family! I just brought a 2001 Mustang Gt 2 valve, and the car had no oil pressure, the right head was clacking, and the timing chain was clacking too. So I went ahead with replacing the timing chains with the tensioners, and replaced the oil pump. I put the motor back together with new gaskets and oil . I started it up and she was purring so beautiful, oil pressure was great, I let the car idle for about 15 min I look inside at the gauge and have zero oil pressure. And the motor started to clack once again on the passenger side. What can I do?
Aug 14, 2009
I bought my 2000 GT with a blown motor. During the motor's post mortem inspection I found several large pieces of broken timing chain guide in the oil pan. Several plastic pieces were wedged inside and between the oil pick and pick up screen.

If this were my car I would look to see if there are any pieces or debris in the oil pan that could be blocking the oil pick up.
 
Perhaps something shifted. Think like a swimming pool strainer. Over time things will get "hovered up".

In my case, from what I saw on the bottom of the oil pick up it makes complete sense to me as a possibility. Note that in my case there was a "goo" from the semi-liquefied timing chain guide debris.

I'm a big believer in Occam's Razor. Since you have confirmed debris in the oil pan one of the simple explanation is a clogged oil pick up.

en.wikipedia.org

Occam's razor - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
