Hello guys! I’m new to the Stang Family! I just brought a 2001 Mustang Gt 2 valve, and the car had no oil pressure, the right head was clacking, and the timing chain was clacking too. So I went ahead with replacing the timing chains with the tensioners, and replaced the oil pump. I put the motor back together with new gaskets and oil . I started it up and she was purring so beautiful, oil pressure was great, I let the car idle for about 15 min I look inside at the gauge and have zero oil pressure. And the motor started to clack once again on the passenger side. What can I do?