2001 mustang gt 4.6 tuning

Hello,
I am new to using a tuner. Is there any tuning shops that any one knows of that are good. I have a Bully Dog Bdx performance tuner. All I have for mods are a...CAI and 4.10 gears.
I am also wondering if any one can help with any thing else I could do to make some more power and tourqe.
Thank you,
Kris
I am new to using a tuner. Is there any tuning shops that any one knows of that are good. I have a Bully Dog Bdx performance tuner. All I have for mods are a...CAI and 4.10 gears.
I am also wondering if any one can help with any thing else I could do to make some more power and tourqe.
Thank you,
Kris