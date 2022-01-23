2001 mustang gt cluster/ interior light issue.

2001 mustang GT. Driving down the street one evening a couple weeks ago and my dash lights and my gear select lights turned off. Assuming it was a fuse I waited till the next morning and went through the fuse box under the dash to find out the cluster fuse was blown. I replaced it with a new fuse and at the same time I changed out the pull style headlight switch. Still my dash lights and shift indicator lights will not work. I have checked every fuse under the dash I have checked every fuse under the hood. Any suggestion on how to proceed? Thank you for your time