Me and my fiance have a 2001 ford mustang GT but we don't know what type of engine it is and there is coolant leaking from the back side near the firewall he has replaced the intake manifold but its still leaking there is a spot on the black of the engine block that looks like a bolt or screw should be there but there is no spot on the intake manifold for it and we can't find a picture of an engine that looks the same