Hey guys, I'm new to the forum, I haven't been able to find much relevant information online about this issue, so here it is. My 2001 Mustang GT recently developed a lean condition on both banks (Codes P0171 and P0174). I got the engine replaced a couple months ago, the engine has about 98k miles on it, I've got an SR performance cold air intake with an off road X pipe. Not sure on the brand since the previous owner was pretty clueless. I recently replaced the fuel pump assembly as well as the fuel filter, cleaned the MAF sensor as well as the reusable air filter to no avail. I'm not very mechanically inclined but I don't hear any hissing noises or see any obvious hoses that are damaged in the engine bay. I recently checked some of the numbers with my handheld tuner, but have gotten conflicting parameters from online forums. For bank 1 the short term fuel trim ranged from 2-7 and the long term fuel trim was at about 12.5. For bank 2 the short term fuel trim was 1.6 and the long term was 16.4. This was on idle at about 700 RPMS, I haven't tried it at various RPMS yet. Additionally, my MAF was reading at 1lb a minute, or 7.5 grams per second and my TPS was at 19.2%. Hopefully this information is relevant and can point me in the right direction on what I should check. I've heard about the trick to spray water on the vaccum lines and listen for the change in RPMS so I might try that but besides that I'm not too sure what I can do. I'd appreciate any insight and I can provide more information if need be, thanks