2001 Mustang GT SRS components

Below is a list of components related to the SRS compiled from the net. What I am trying to confirm is if there are any external crash sensors between the bumper and core support. Doesn't look like it but confirmation would be excellent.



1. RCM with integral crash sensors.

2. Driver's side Air Bag

3. Passenger side Air Bag

4. Seat belt Pretension module

5. Clock Spring



Please let me know what I may have missed.



Thanks, Bill