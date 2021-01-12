2001 Mustang GT SRS components

2

2001LRGT

New Member
Dec 25, 2020
8
0
1
60
Damascus Maryland
Below is a list of components related to the SRS compiled from the net. What I am trying to confirm is if there are any external crash sensors between the bumper and core support. Doesn't look like it but confirmation would be excellent.

1. RCM with integral crash sensors.
2. Driver's side Air Bag
3. Passenger side Air Bag
4. Seat belt Pretension module
5. Clock Spring

Please let me know what I may have missed.

Thanks, Bill
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
  • Locked
Expired 2004 Mustang Mach 1 With 77k Miles In Il
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
rowekmr
R
M
  • Locked
Expired 2014 Mustang Gt 1400miles Project /salvage
Replies
0
Views
2K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
miletibros
M
FastDriver
  • Sticky
Progress Thread Technical Thread/how-to Index
Replies
4
Views
43K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Alley Oop
Alley Oop
W
-Classic-Fit Big Pony Polo shopping online
Replies
0
Views
814
Regional Forums and Event Information
wvowor09
W
B
  • Locked
2006 F1-A Procharged Mustang GT w/ MMR 5.0 Motor
Replies
2
Views
6K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
unas2k5
U
Top Bottom