2001 MUSTANG V6 SPUTTERS WHEN ACCELERATING

Jun 16, 2020
my mustang has been stuttering and drops rpms when I push down over half the pedal. if I do WOT it does it constantly and wont stop until I let off the gas. I have replaced all spark plugs and wires, ignition coil, fuel pump, fuel filter, throttle position sensor, and the air filter. I checked the MAF it looks really clean. need help the engine light isn't on and its getting worse. my battery is brand new to and the battery light isn't on. any help would be very much appreciated.
 

