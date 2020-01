my 01 mustang has some sort of starting problem if it sits for a while it’ll start up but as soon as i turn it off and try it again i get nothing so i basically can only crank it like once a day but i found out i could start it from the starter with a screwdriver so i thought the starter was bad . replaced the starter and i get the same problem i also replaced the ignition switch . any thoughts before i go spend money at a shop ?