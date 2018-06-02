2001 Roush Supercharger Intercooler Pump Problem

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

P

pelensky

Member
Feb 8, 2009
4
1
13
I have a 2001 Roush Stage 3 supercharged mustang. The intercooler pump is not coming on. It should normally turn on when key is on. The pump works because I tapped into the positive wire and connected directly to battery. This tells me I have a good ground and the positive wire is good all the way to the bulkhead/firewall connector on the driver's side under the front fender. Roush's positive wire connects to pin 5 on this connector. Prior to Roush upgrading the mustang from the factory the engine side of pin 5 was not used. The dash side of this bulkhead connector has a wire from the factory. Roush uses this to get key on power for the intercooler pump

My problem is I'm not getting key on power and I don't know where pin 5 wire goes. Its hard to tell since wire is part of big wrapped harness.

Where does pin 5 wire on dash side of go (bulkhead/firewall connector drivers side under left front fender)? Is there a fuse or ignition switch or relay driving this positive wire that I should check?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
S

Sunne

New Member
Dec 12, 2018
1
0
0
43
Colorado
pelensky said:
I have a 2001 Roush Stage 3 supercharged mustang. The intercooler pump is not coming on. It should normally turn on when key is on. The pump works because I tapped into the positive wire and connected directly to battery. This tells me I have a good ground and the positive wire is good all the way to the bulkhead/firewall connector on the driver's side under the front fender. Roush's positive wire connects to pin 5 on this connector. Prior to Roush upgrading the mustang from the factory the engine side of pin 5 was not used. The dash side of this bulkhead connector has a wire from the factory. Roush uses this to get key on power for the intercooler pump

My problem is I'm not getting key on power and I don't know where pin 5 wire goes. Its hard to tell since wire is part of big wrapped harness.

Where does pin 5 wire on dash side of go (bulkhead/firewall connector drivers side under left front fender)? Is there a fuse or ignition switch or relay driving this positive wire that I should check?
Click to expand...
Hey there!

I have a 2006 Stage 3 also with the same problem - I didn't see any replies to your post --- I'm sure you got it figured out, may I ask how you did it?

Thanks, Sunne
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Fuel '91 4-cyl swap fuel pump stopped working suddenly.
Replies
6
Views
362
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
95 mustang gt 5.0
1994 Cobra Fuel Pump constantly priming/ running.
Replies
6
Views
296
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
O
A/C Compressor Won't Engage
Replies
2
Views
265
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
HeatShield
Electrical TerminatorX Factory Gauges Help
Replies
2
Views
671
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HeatShield
HeatShield
TksStang
1987 wipers and power windows hotwired?
Replies
26
Views
466
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom