Bsanghaa said: Whats the biggest tire size I can run with stock 2001 cobra wheels without rubbing?

On stock 2001 wheels? It's really less about rubbing and more about whats the max tire size for a 17x8 wheel.I've seen 275/40/17 run on a 17x8. It fits, it has bulge, but IMHO theres too much sidewall flex allowing the tire to roll over in a hard turn.I have 255/45/17 on mine, and I think that's as big as I would go on an 8" wide wheel