2001 V6 to 4V same MY swap

I have a 2001 V6 Manual that has sentimental value, is in excellent shape but is reaching the 100K mile mark. I want to minimize the pain of a swap to (preferably) a 4.6L 4V. From what I've read, sticking to the same MY is the least pain, mainly electrically. I would love to put an 03/04 Terminator engine with a T56, but I've read that's a different animal. What are your thoughts on putting a 2001 4V? Or (less preferably) a 2001 4.6L 2V?
 

Found this; seems like it has the majority of what I would need. https://www.ebay.com/itm/2550110727...d=link&campid=5335821607&toolid=20001&mkevt=1
 
