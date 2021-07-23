2001 v6 will crank not turn over

barnzyjr
I am a newby tried posting a while ago but do not think it went through.
Long story short, daughter car cut off going down highway and had it towed home. it will spin but not fire off
1 have fuel pressure at rails
2 has gas
3 will fire on starter fluid
4 theft light goes off with key cycle but blinks while engine is cranking
need some help as i am just a shade tree mechanic -
