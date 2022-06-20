2002 GT 4.6 manual transmission, convertible no crank-help!

Hi-

I'm new to the forum. I have a 2002 GT 4.6 convertible with a manual transmission that will not crank. I put in a different engine wire harness and I have power everywhere it seems until I try to start the car and the instrument panel lights go out and then come back on. I suspected that the clutch neutral safety switch was the problem and I found that I don't have power at the switch. Can anyone help? thank you