i noticed this issue when i finally got my car to run without dying, when trying to put it into gear it will not go into any gear with the car on, but when i did manage to get it into gear i noticed a vibration, the car shaking when it was in gear. took it out of gear then it went away but couldnt put it back into gear, as far as the car is turned off i can row and feel through every gear perfectly fine but if the car is on it is a no go, anyone have any ideas? thanks in advance