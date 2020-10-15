2002 GT Allen M90 Supercharger Install Tune?

Hello!
I am searching for somebody that has information on the Allen M90 Supercharger. I need to know what tune was added to the vehicle after install. Based on the upgraded fuel pump and fuel injectors etc. They couldn't have used the factory tune. If possible I need a calibration ID and any other information on this tune. Vehicle is a 2002 mustang GT.
Thanks!
 

