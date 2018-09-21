2002 gt - running rich

Hey guys so i have a 2002 mustang gt i picked up recently with no cats, long tube headers, no o2 sensors, flowmaster 10’s, a jlt cai, 70mm throttle intake, smaller cams, larger injectors and has 70k miles. You can definitely smell the gas when it is cranked, and im not sure what the easiest way to find out how to see if it was tuned to run rich. Could getting a 78mm throttle intake help with getting more air in? I want to leave the cams alone, but dont mind downgrading to smaller injectors. Also, is it not good to run the engine rich as it is? One final question, would it be better in terms of cost to try the throttle intake or focus on engine afr tuning?