Little back story before we begin...20 years ago I bought this carI’ve had this car in three different states, one failed marriage, one terrific kid, and the usual twenty years of bs life gives you. I’ve always tried to buy the best parts for it. It has a Maximum motor sports suspension, an S-trim waiting to go on, a period correct audio system(my passion) and various other bits. After twenty years with the same car and always saving for the “best” you kinda get tired of it. Now, I’ll never get rid of the car but I do need time away from it.Enter a new project. I had been looking for something cheap to take down the drag strip again. This time I wanted an auto. Deep down I wanted a hardtop, white with black interior GT. Somehow I ended up with a triple black vert. The price was right(cheap) and it kinda fell into my lap. My plan is to take this car and clean it up then trade it for a hardtop auto car.So introducing the rat nasty vert.As you can guess the smell is horrible. For some reason there was deer corn left in the car and a window was left down. While doing the initial vacuum tonight I almost threw up. I kept telling myself I wanted a challenge...I think I truly found one. This car will need a lot of work. All items purchased will be on the cheap. It will be he exact opposite of the grey car. It will eventually be traded or sold for a hardtop but in the short term it will be a fun project.