Hello, so I noticed while driving the other day that my 5th gear is almost a dead gear. I found a pretty long stretch of road to test and see how she does, went well up until going into 5th and it pretty much did or does nothing at all. RPMS stay at a consistent 3,000 while in 5th no matter the speed im going or was and will slowly go up with more throttle but does not sound or feel healthy at all. Anybody have any suggestions? Thanks in advance!