2002 Mustang GT Rear End Squeak

Hi everyone, this is my first post on here so we’ll see how it goes. I’ll try to describe the squeak the beat I can. When I drive there is a squeak coming from the rear end of the car, the faster I move the faster the squeak gets. Almost sounds like a bird chirp or a cricket sound. THE SOUND COMPLETELY GOES AWAY WHEN I CLICK UP ON THE E BRAKE! I could coast down the road and it goes “squeak squeak squeak”, but as soon as I click up one time on the e brake it completely goes away! Please help! Any suggestions? Thanks!