Engine 2002 mustang V6 rough idle in gear at low RPMs

P

Pigs’n’Ponies

New Member
Mar 25, 2018
2
0
1
27
Hey everyone!
So I just bought a 2002 mustang v6. 95,000 Miles on the engine, and I’ve already done a lot to fix this thing since I bought it. When I bough the car, I replaced the oil, tranny fluid, coolant, and differential fluid. The car had the classic 3.8 V6 manifold crack, which caused some engine misfires. Swapped out the stock manifolds for BBK shorty headers, new spark plugs, and coil pack, and EGR pipe (original fractured in removal for the headers). Swapping the headers fixed the issues I had, but now the engine shutters at low RPM in gear (around 550 RPM). The car vibrates making the seat and stealing wheel shake, and the shaking gets worse depending how many accessories I have turned on. If the radio, lights, vents and wipers are off, it’s not too bad, if they’re all on, it’s like sitting in a message/vibrator chair. If I put the car into neutral, the vibrating stops (the RPMs go to 750 in N/P) if I hold my foot on the brake and feather the pedal up to 750 while the car is in gear, the vibrating goes away.

MAF sensor is clean
Rest of the car is stock besides the shorty headers.

Please help! How do I fix the vibrating?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


T

tommyj122

New Member
Apr 6, 2018
3
0
1
21
I have the same problem on my 03. When I put it into reverse it rumbles down the drive. It stops when I warm up the engine however. Cleaning the MAF didn't do anything for me.
 
Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

New Member
Sep 30, 2020
20
0
1
34
Arkansas
Mines doing the same thing. Rpms bounce up and down from 1000 to around 700. Mine has a cracked manifold on the left the one with the EGR tube going to it. I’m about to replace it with another manifold I found that’s not cracked and has a EGR fitting that’s also good
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

0
4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data
Replies
2
Views
403
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
NXcoupe
N
africansnowowl
Engine Update: Another rough idle thread
Replies
17
Views
985
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
C
Engine misfire during use
Replies
0
Views
135
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ChaseYou
C
F
Idle Fluctuation Issue 98 GT
Replies
0
Views
285
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Ferrefy
F
J
93 mustang breaking up during acceleration
Replies
11
Views
1K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
1993TripleWhiteFox
1
Top Bottom